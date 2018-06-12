FDC has asked g’vrnment to apologize to Ugandans for failing to protect them

By Damali Mukhaye.

The opposition forum for democratic change has asked government to apologize to Ugandans for failing to protect them amid the growing insecurity in the country.

The calls comes at a time when the country is still morning the murder Arua municipality MP Ibrahim Abiriga who was gunned down by unknown assailants on Friday together with his body guard and brother SaidiBuga.

Addressing journalist in Najjanakumbi, the party deputy secretary General Harold Kaija said that despite Abiriga’s killing, very many people have been killed in a similar manner and nothing has been done.

Kaija says the president of the country has since promised to bring the perpetrators of these crimes to book but nothing has been implemented.