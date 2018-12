By Damali Mukhaye.

The opposition Forum for Democratic Change has explained why the party impeached its youth league chairperson Idi Ouma,replacing him with Walid Lubega.

He has since threatened to drag the party to court.

Now according to the FDC national chairperson Wasswa Biriggwa, the decision followed a membership audit conducted after Gen Mugisha Muntu quit the party taking with him some members.