FDC disagree with JEEMA over Bugiri election

By Damali Mukhaye.

The opposition Forum for Democratic Change has failed to reach consensus with the Justice Forum Party regarding the Bugiri election.

The JEEMA president Asuman Basalilwa had suggested that the opposition party’s front him as a candidate in the fourth coming Bugiri election to ensure victory, but the FDC has since rejected the proposal.

Addressing journalists at the party headquarters in Najjanakumbi this morning, the FDC Vice president for the eastern region Salaamu Musumba says they are going to nominate their own candidate for the race.

She says Jeema rejected an earlier proposal of seeking the views of the electorate on who they want to represent them in parliament.