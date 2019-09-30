FDC demands explanations after Hoima & Kaabong woman MPs bye-election

By prossy kisakye.

Opposition forum for democratic change (FDC) is to write to the electoral commission demanding to know why it issued the ruling NRM party with ballot papers for Hoima and Kaabong woman MPs bye-election before the polling day.

Addressing the media at the party’s headquarters in Kampala the party’s spokesperson Ibrahim Semujju Nganda said that Nakawa MP Micheal Kabaziguruka, intercepted a Toyota Harrier reg. number UBB 318E carrying pre-ticked in favor of NRM candidate Harriet Busingye in Bulindi parish.

He explained that Kabaziguruka was able to confiscate only 51 ballots which he handed over to the electoral commission.

Semujju added that the electoral commission has to explain all the irregularities that marred the two bye-elections.

The electoral commission declared Harriet Busingye, the ruling National Resistance Movement flag bearer a winner after she garnered 33,301 votes. FDC’s Asinansi Nyakato garnered 28,789 votes in the hotly contested election.