FDC demand for the release of Bobi Wine; threaten to join on-going demonstrations

By Damali mukhaye.

The opposition forum for Democratic change are demanding for the unconditional release of kyandondo east legislator and other party members who were arrested in arua last week.

Addressing journalists at the party headquarters in Najjanakumbi, the party president Patrick Amuriat says that despite the legislators who were arrested, majority of other people who are currently in police custody belong to FDC.

He says that if they are not released unconditionally, the party is going to join the demonstrations which have been staged by different protesters across the country to show the government that they will not tolerate human torture.

He also says that those people in police custody should be allowed to access their personal doctors for proper treatment.

