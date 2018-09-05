FDC demand 2016 election audit to attend national dialogue by the inter-religious council

By Damali mukhaye.

The opposition forum for Democratic change have today insisted on an independent Audit into the 2016 elections as one of the conditions to attend the forth coming national dialogue organized by the inter-religious council.

Speaking to journalists before a closed door meeting which is underway, the FDC party president Patrick Amuriat says that they will agree to be part of the dialogue if the inter-religious council agrees to have an audit of the 2016 elections which they allege they won.

He also says that they should also organize an independent convener and ensure that whatever is going to he discussed is implements.

The duo are now in a closed door meeting negotiating the conditions that have been put forward ahead of the national dialogue late this month.