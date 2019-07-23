FDC criticize Museveni’s ongoing tours

By Damali Mukhaye.

The opposition Forum for Democratic Change party has vowed to resume its nationwide consultative meetings amid accusations against President Museveni of engaging in early campaigning ahead of the 2021 polls.

President Museveni’s currently on a nationwide drive to promote his Wealth Creation campaign that aims to kick out household poverty.

However while addressing journalists today at the party headquarters today, the FDC spokesperson Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda said the president is using lots of tax payers’ to fund this drive every year and yet it has so far made no impact to the agriculture sector.

But the presidential press secretary Don Wanyama has instead accused the FDC of always criticizing the president, insisting that the president is using the current tours to sensitize the masses on how to move into a money economy.

Wanyama adds that it is not the president’s problem if the people instead choose to use his sensitization meetings to endorse him to run for 2021.