FDC condemns police and military siege of their headquarters

By Damalie Mukhaye.

The opposition forum for democratic change have attacked police and military for condoning off their headquarters and disrupting their internal consultative meeting.

Police and military were over the weekend heavily deployed at the FDC party headquarters in Najjanakumbi to block the former presidential candidate Dr Kizza Besigye from meeting the Lubaga District leaders.

Addressing journalists ,the party spokesperson Ibrahim Ssemunju Nganda says that their meetings are legitimate because they had served police with their programs for all their ongoing nationwide activities.

He says that this is not going to stop them from meeting their local leaders at the grass roots saying that they are going to Kalangala and Buvuma this week and head to the Eastern regions next week to sensitize the public about the current situation in the country.