FDC challenges Katuntu on integrity

By Moses Kyeyune.

Opposition’s Forum for Democratic Change has challenged Bugweri County MP Abdu Katuntu to stand up for his reputation in the fight over COSASE leadership.

Katuntu is himself a member of the FDC, caught in the squabble that would see him serve as committee chairperson beyond the legal tenure, against his masters’ will.

Whereas the Speaker, Rebecca Kadaga yesterday said her position holds, FDC spokesperson Ibrahim Semujju Nganda says the Speaker is misguided.

Semujju has asked the Bugweri County MP not to allow his name to get soiled in a simple matter.

Parliament resumes on Tuesday, and what awaits the final outcome is a matter of time.