FDC challenged to regain its visibility

By Ritah Kemigisa

The opposition Forum for Democratic change party has been asked to fight for its visibility if it is to remain relevant.

The challenge comes one of its own party member, Robert Centenary who is the Kasese municipality Member of Parliament.

Centenary says the FDC party is being swallowed up by the people’s government, splinter group founded by the former presidential candidate Dr Kiiza Besigye.

However Buhweju County MP Francis Mwijukye also a party member and junior minister in the people government says FDC is still strong and relevant to today’s national politics.

Besigye has since given some of the FDC members positions in his ‘People’s Government cabinet’ among them; Semujju Nganda as the Deputy Prime minister and Nandala Mafbi as finance minister.