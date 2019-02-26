FDC calls for togetherness in DP

By Damali Mukhaye.

The opposition Forum for Democratic Change has called for togetherness in the opposition Democratic Party rather than abusing each other all sorts of abuses.

According to the spokesperson of the party Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, the DP president Nobert Mao last week attacked other Party members who were given positions in people’s government, when he referred to them as watermelon, and they also hit back calling him a pumpkin.

He says that there is no need of attacking each other since the Kampala lord mayor, Erias Lukwago, Mukono MP, Betty Nambooze and andMakindye West Allan Ssewanyana were not given position in the FDC so they are still DP members.

He says that as elections are nearing, the opposition need to stick together if they are to claim power.