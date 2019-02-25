FDC calls for resignation of Kyaligoza

By Damali mukhaye.

Opposition forum for democratic change has demanded for the immediate resignation of Uganda’s ambassador to Burundi maj Gen Matayo Kyaligonza following yesterday’s Incident.

This follows a video that has gone viral on social media showing retired Maj Gen. Kyalogonza alongside his UPDF escorts attacking and assaulting a female traffic officer who attempted to stop them from making a U turn in the middle of the road at Seeta in Mukono.

Addressing journalists at their headquarters in najjakumbi, the party spokesperson Ibrahim ssemuju Nganda says that there is increasing impunity subjected to citizens publically by big government officials who go untouched.

He says that Kayaligoza should be sacked immediately or he resigns because he cannot be the country’s ambassador when he is seen in public insulting people and disobeying the laws arguing that this puts the country’s reputation at stake.

Meanwhile, the UPDF spokesperson brig Richard Karemire yesterday said that the investigation into the matter had kicked off with the 2 army officers apprehended.

Related Stories………..

Security personnel urged to uphold human Rights