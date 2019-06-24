FDC call for the resignation of Mutebile

By Damalie Mukhaye.

The opposition forum for democratic change have called for the resignation of the Bank of Ugandan Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile due to the rampant scandals in the Bank.

This followed the recent currency saga which has hit the

Bank of Uganda top officials with different investigations underway.

Addressing journalist at their offices,the party spokesperson Imbrahim Ssemujju Nganda says that many corruption scandals have hit this Bank under the watch of Mutebile and some time he is also not aware about what is happening.

He says that these are signs that he is no longer capable and president Museveni who appointed him should let him resign since the economy of the country is at Cross roads.