FDC call for explanation on MTN staff deportation

By Damali mukhaye.

The opposition forum for democratic change has called on government to reveal the actual cause behind the rampant deportation of MTN staff.

Addressing journalists at their party headquarters in Najjanankumbi, the party spokesperson Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda says while government is citing national security, for the deportation, of the staff from Rwanda and South Africa, there seems to be something more.

He says the President Museveni should inform the citizens if there is tension between Uganda and Rwanda and embrace dialogue due to the uncertainty caused.

Four MTN Uganda staff including the CEO have since been deported for compromising national security according to government.