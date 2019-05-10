FDC associate with Besigye – Bobi MOU- Amuriat

By Damali Mukhaye.

The opposition forum for democratic change party have welcomed the latest deal struck by their former president Dr Kizza Besigye and the people power movement leader Robert Kyagulanyi.

Bobi Wine and Besigye early this week announced that they had agreed to start working together as forces of change ahead of the 2021 poll.

The FDC party president Patrick Amuriat says being members of the people’s government which is headed by Besigye, they automatically stand ready to work with Bobi Wine.

He however says the two must start action and not stop at signing MOU’s asserting that the dictator has to leave before the 2021 general election.

