FDC ask MPs who have joined people power to pronounce where they belong

By Damali Mukhaye.

The opposition forum for democratic change has asked all their members who have joined the people power movement to pronounce where they belong.

The pressure group yesterday unveiled their national coordination team which had some FDC members including Winnie Kizza,Robert Centenary,and Gilbert Oulanya among others.

The FDC party national chairman Waswa Birigwa says much as they are free to join any party, they have to officially communicate.

He says they have to clearly state where they belong to avoid double standards.