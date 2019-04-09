FDC ask Mao to apologize

By Damalie Mukhaye.

The opposition forum for democratic change have asked for an apology from the president of the Democratic Party Nobert Mao.

Addressing journalists at their offices in najjanakumbi, the part deputy spokesperson John kikonyogo says that during the launch of DP bloc last week, the members who turned up attacked Dr Kizza Besigye who is an FDC member.

He says that the bloc was supposed to tell Ugandans what they intend to do for the country come 2021 rather than attacking other individuals from the opposition party.

It’s against this background that the want Mao to apologize on behalf of the bloc