FDC applauds Museveni for sacking Kayihura and Tumukunde

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The opposition Forum for Democratic has lauded President Museveni for sacking the Inspector General of police Gen Kale Kayihura and the Security Minister Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde.

Yesterday the president appointed OkothOchola the new police and Gen Elly Tumwine as the new security minister.

Okoth is to be deputized by Brigadier SabiitiMuzeei and their names are yet to be submitted to parliament for approval.

Now speaking to KFM, the FDC party president Patrick Amuriat says the replacement of the duo was long overdue.

He however says it should not be a question of change of guards but rather a change of the whole security system.

Amuriat adds that they expect the duo to respect the activities of the opposition and all the citizens.