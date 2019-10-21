Father of 7 children among UCE candidates

By Mudangha Kolyanga



BUDAKA: A father of seven in Budaka district is among the thousands of students sitting for this year’s Uganda Certificate of education Examinations, 11 years after he abandoned school.

40 year old Muhammed Higuye is one of the over 430 candidates sitting for the UCE Exams at Highlight Secondary school-Kadama in Kibuku district.

He is a councilor representing Kiryolo parish at Kaderuna sub-county, Budaka district.

Higuye, who had also been the head prefect says he decided to go back to school to get original academic papers rather than depend on forged papers. He hopes to use his UCE certificate to further his education and eventually join civil service.

“This business of taking part in politics is just a waste of time. I want to shun politics and join civil service-which has benefits compared to politics. Civil servants have access to government loans, retirement benefits which are not in the private sector or politics, “he said.

The school head teacher, Julius Mbonyi describes Higuye as an exemplary and smart student who values education as a springboard to success.