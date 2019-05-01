Father kills son over matooke

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Police in Rukungiri are investigating circumstances under which a 27-year old man was murdered by his father allegedly over a bunch of matooke.

According to the regional police spokesperson Elly Matte, a one Ibrahim Kirenzi of Kakyinga cell Central district was allegedly hit with a stone by his biological father.

The incident is said to have followed disagreement over a bunch of matooke.

The deceased was quickly rushed to Nyakibale hospital and later referred to Mbarara hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Matte says two members of the deceased family including his mother have been arrested.