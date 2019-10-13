FAO calls for more effective anti-malnutrition program in Uganda

By Juliet Nalwooga

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has asked government to address the root cause of malnutrition.

The organization’s country Representative, Mr. Antonio Querido says malnutrition solutions rooted in food production like those focusing on agriculture, livestock and fisheries are the most effective ways to address the challenge.

Speaking ahead of the World Food Day slated for October 16th, Mr. Querido says focus should be on producing nutrition sensitive food to meet the dietary requirements of the population.

National celebrations will be in Hoima district under the theme, “Our Actions are our Future, Healthy Diets for a zero Hunger World”

According to the 2017 Global Hunger Index, 33% of children below 5 Years are stunted, 22% are underweight and 6% are wasted.