Family of BOBI wine’s driver who was shot dead in Arua demand for his body

By Damali mukhaye.

The family of Yasin Kawuma,Bobi wine’s driver who was shot dead yesterday during the Arua by-elections campaign scuffle are demanding for his body to be given a decent burial.

Speaking during an interview with Kfm, the brother to the diseased Male thabiti says that they are in a shock following the sudden death of their brother and they do not know who shoot him.

He however says that police should release his body so that he can be buried immediately since their Islamic religion requires them to bury an individual who has dies immediately.

He says that they are also confused since they do not know where the body is at a moment.

Two people where shot dead,while several injured and arrested during the last campaigns of Arua by-elections yesterday.

