Family of arrested Movit boss demand he is immediately produced in court

By Ruth Anderah.

The family of the arrested renowned Movit products boss Simpson Birungi has dragged Attorney General of Uganda to High Court seeking orders compelling him to immediately produce their relative in court.

According to the family, Birungi was arrested by armed forces on June 7th this year while answering a bond at Kibuli Police on allegations of murdering his former employee.

The family represented by Birungi’s wife Sheila Kyokusiima has now sued the director general of Internal Security Organization (ISO), Inspector General of Police (IGP), Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) and attorney general (AG) whom she claims are holding her husband illegally since the law requires them to produce him in court within 48hours after arrest .

According to police, Birungi was arrested on Monday last week by ISO operatives who later handed him over to police and was consequently detained at Kireka Special Investigations Directorate (SID) over murder allegations of his former manager Stephen Asaba in 2010.

Asaba was murdered and his body dumped in Nakawuka in Kajjansi town council, Wakiso district.