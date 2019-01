By Ritah Kemigisa.

The Uganda Law society council is to start naming and shaming corrupt lawyers.

The society president Simon Peter Kinobe says the move has been prompted by the presence of many quack lawyers who are in the profession without practicing certificates, law degrees and approved chambers.

Kinobe says they want to develop a more proactive approach so that they can arrest and prosecute all those posingas lawyers and fleecing unsuspecting Ugandans.