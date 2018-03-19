Fagil Mande supports MUK decision to scrap evening lectures

By Benjamin Jumbe.

Education expert Fagil Mande has expressed support for Makerere University Council’s decision to scrap evening lectures

This comes days after the vice chancellor of the University Prof Barnabas Nawangwe made the announcement about the development which has since drawn mixed reactions from various circles

Now speaking to Kfm Fagil said the move taken was a step in the right direction arguing that the program cannot guarantee the quality of education with tired lecturers and tired students

He also condemned the reaction by the former vice chancellor Prof Venancious Baryamureeba