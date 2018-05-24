Expectant mother dies as Floods submerge Karamoja

By Steven Ariong.

An expectant mother and her unborn baby have died after a vehicle she was traveling in failed to cross Lorengechora Bridge that has been submerged by floods in Karamoja.

The deceased has been identified as 27year old Rose Angolere who was traveling to Soroti where her husband works as a security guard to have her baby.

Part of the collapsed bridge had reportedly been excavated by Chinese contractors to put up culverts but they have since failed due to high volume of water.

One of the site engineers only identified as Pong says they tried to create a passage for the water to allow motorist to move in vain.

Richard Aruk Maruk the Mt. Moroto regional police commander says he had not received reports of the woman’s death but has promised to investigate the matter.

The Moroto-Soroti road is currently being upgraded by China Railway Number 3 and China Communications Construction Company Ltd.

However, the contractors are facing a big challenge of heavy rains which is making it difficult for them to work.