Executive attacks judiciary again

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

In Kenya: A fresh row has erupted between Executive and the Judiciary, with Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i accusing a group of judges of being trapped in an unholy alliance with civil society groups with intention to embarrass government.

This fresh misunderstanding followed deportation of opposition activist Miguna Miguna despite several court orders stopping the same.

DrMatiang’i has told parliament that his ministry has asked Attorney-General Kihara Kariuki to appeal his conviction by High Court Judge George Odunga last week for contempt of court for failing to produce Miguna in court as ordered.

He says they there is a clique in the judiciary that has been captured by the civil society and activist lawyers who want to embarrass the government.

Meanwhile the judiciary has so far not commented on the accusations.