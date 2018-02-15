Government considering special police unit to handle Examination malpractice

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

Government is considering setting up a special police unit to handle the growing trend of examination malpractice in the country.

In the recently released Uganda certificate examination results over 4000 students fell victim when their results were withheld by UNEB over alleged cheating.

Addressing journalists at Kawumu presidential demonstration farm yesterday, the president said he had received several complaints from the minister for education, calling for extra effort to resolve this matter.