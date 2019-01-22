Ex-soldier throws grenade in land meeting, gets killed  

BY GEORGE EMURON & GEORGE MURON

Aformer UPDF soldier has been hacked to death after he threw a grenade in land meeting in Atapar village, Aligoi Sub County, in Bukedea district.

This was after the deceased identified as Grace Olupot 45, disagreed at the manner in which the land was parceled out to his brothers, yet the share that he had been allocated was not enough.

The LC II chairperson for Aligoi parish, Augustine Okwi said he had been called by the members of Irarak clan to witness the division and demarcation of the land when the incident happened.

Michael Odongo, the regional police spokesperson East Kyoga, says police is investigating the matter.