Ex-Bubulo West MP Tony Kipoi to re-appear in Court

By Ruth Anderah.

Former Bubulo West Constituency Member of Parliament Tony Kipoi is this morning expected to re-appear before the General Court Martial to know the stage of investigations in his cases.

Kipoi who is currently on remand at Makindye Military Barracks is expected to appear before a seven- member court chaired by Lt. Gen.Andrew Gutti.

Kipoi is charged with offenses relating to security where prosecution says between November 2012 and December 2013, while in diverse districts in Uganda, he convened meetings to recruit soldiers with an intention of undermining the security of defence forces.

He is jointly charged with 5 UPDF soldiers including Sgt. Yunus Lemeriga, CPL Rogers Mwiru, Sgt. Adams Mawa, Sgt. Albino Okenge and Private DdodolaIjosiga.

Kipoi is also accused of attempting to traffic 20 people from Bukedea district to the DR. Congo.

Kipoi was extradited from Botswana at the end of February 2018 where he had fled up on jumping bail in earlier treason case.

In Botswana authorities apprehended him for pretending to be a witch doctor and defrauding natives of millions of money.