Ex Auditor General kicked out of BoU probe meet

By Moses Kyeyune.

The former Auditor General James Kahooza has this afternoon been kicked out of the the ongoing inquiry into the closure of seven commercial banks.

This follows concerns of conflict of interest raised by Bukedea Woman MP Anitah Among, who argued that at the time of the closure of TEEFE trust Bank, Kahooza was the auditor general, a position he held until 2001.

Among also said that Kahooza, currently a board member of the BoU directors should have no space in the room, since he failed to advise the Central Bank regarding matters of commercial banks and that his time for the roast still lies ahead.

The committee agreed to the mp’s submissions and Kahooza was immediately shown an exit.