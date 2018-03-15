European University Institute Researcher says BUBU endangers regional integration goals

Prof Bernard Hoekman of the European University Institute says that the Buy Uganda and Build Uganda Policy presents both advantages and economic risks to Uganda.

In a research report published last month and launched this morning at the Statistics House in Kampala, Prof Hoekman says that whereas the private sector reaps big by selling to government, ring fencing business endangers regional integration goals.

The Professor also says that overemphasizing Local Content is inconsistent with World Trade Organisation rules, in regard to open border policy on trade.