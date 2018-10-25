European Union applauds Uganda for role in promoting regional peace and security

By Benjamin Jumbe.

The European Union has applauded Uganda for its positive role in promoting regional peace and security.

This was during a political dialogue meeting hosted by president Museveni at statehouse Entebbe yesterday.

The meeting was held in accordance with Article 8 of the Cotonou Partnership Agreement and forms part of regular political dialogue between Uganda and the EU on global, regional and national issues of mutual interest.

EU ambassador to Uganda Attilio Pacifici who led the EU delegation said they had reconfirmed their close partnership with Uganda in the discussion which was held in an open, cordial and constructive atmosphere.

The EU also expressed its gratitude to His Excellency the President of Uganda and Ministers in the Government for regularly being available for a constructive political dialogue.

The topics for the political dialogue ranged from business climate, trade and investment to matters of rule of law as well as regional issues.

Also in attendance were the Prime Minister, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Minister of Finance,the Minister for Security, the Attorney General and the Secretary General of the NRM, as well as senior government officials.