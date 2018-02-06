EU to investigate allegations of fraud in the OPM

By Benjamin Jumbe

The European Union’s anti-fraud office is to investigate reported corruption and fraud affecting EU supported humanitarian actions.

This is after a UN report noted incidences of gross mismanagement, corruption and fraud in EU supported humanitarian actions in refugee assistance programs in Uganda.

This prompted suspension of four senior officials at the Office of the Prime Minister.

In a statement released last evening, the European Union Delegation says it takes a zero tolerance approach to any allegations of misconduct occurring in EU funded projects.

The delegation says this is to ensure that critical services to refugees can be provided efficiently and transparently.

“Our UN partners, the UNHCR and the World Food Programme, have duly informed us and we have been coordinating closely with them, with other donors and with the Office of the Prime Minister to get a clear understanding of these troubling allegations as well as to discuss the immediate appropriate actions and the way forward”, reads the statement in part.

Meanwhile, illegal arms have been blamed for prolonged conflict and instability that have forced thousands out of their countries in the Great Lakes Region.

This is according to the Executive Secretary of the Regional Centre on Small Arms Théoneste Mutstindashaka who was speaking at a training of police officers on physical and security stockpile management.

He says these have led to the current refugee crisis and reduced wildlife resources, among other challenges hence the need for increased regional collaboration to address the problem.