EU calls for strong legal systems to protect journalists

By Ritah Kemigisa.

AS the world marks the International day to end impunity against journalists,the European Union has called for a robust legal system that can protect media houses and journalists around the world to work independently.

According to the unions High Representative Federica Mogherini, the space for free journalism is currently shrinking something that weakens their work.

Mogherini says Journalists need an environment where they are able to work in safety and security, both online and offline, without fear of harassment, political pressure, censorship or persecution.

She adds that in an era where disinformation is on the rise, the safety of journalists must be guaranteed to allow them promote accurate reporting.

She further says the EU will continue using appropriate external policy and financial instruments to enhance the quality of journalism, access to public information and freedom of expression.