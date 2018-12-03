EU asks gov’t to justify its accusations 

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The European Union has appealed to government to explain what they are doing wrongly instead of questioning their activities.

The appeal comes at a time the EU and other development partners have been on the spot by government for allegedly funding subversive activities done by civil society organisations.

Officiating at a public discussion to celebrate 70 years of the Universal declaration on Human Rights, the European Union Ambassador to Uganda Attilio Pacifici said it is wrong for government to criticize them yet declarations and agreements are made prior to any funding.

Pacifici has now asked government to come up with concrete examples indicating where they have gone wrong so that they can change accordingly.

He meanwhile says a comprehensive discussion is needed between government and development partners to sort out these differences.

The discussion was running under the theme “The EU’s contribution to Human Rights in Uganda, Are We doing the right thing?”