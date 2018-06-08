Ethiopian premier expected in the country for a 2 day state visit

By Benjamin Jumbe.

The Prime Minister of Ethiopia Dr. Abiy Ahmed Ali is expected in the country today for a 2 day state visit.

The president’s senior press secretary Don Wanyama says the visiting premier will arrive this morning at Entebbe international airport and will be received by the state minister for regional cooperation Henry Okello Oryem.

He says he will then be led to state house where he will have a closed door meeting with his host president Museveni before the two leaders jointly address the media as he elaborates

The Prime minister will be awarded a pearl of Africa grand master medal during Saturday’s hero’s day celebrations in Kakumiro district in honor of his contribution in developing Africa.