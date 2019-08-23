Ethics minister speaks out on fake marriages

By Moses Kyeyune

Ethics and Integrity minister Fr. Simon Lokodo has warned couples intending to get into marriage to ascertain whether the personnel and institutions they go to are duly mandated to conduct such a ceremony.

Lokondo was reacting to press reports indicating that nearly 1,000 couples whose marriages were blessed at the Anglican Church in Bugolobi a Kampala suburb are in panic after information surfaced that their marriages were not duly registered as required by law.

The weddings are said to have been conducted between 2006 and 2016 when the church had not been officially mandated to administer holy matrimony.

Under section 5 of the marriage Act 1904, the minister of justice may license any place of public worship to be a place of public worship, also to be a place for the celebration of marriages and may at any time cancel such license.