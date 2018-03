By Ivan Ssenabulya.

Government has airlifted the minister of Ethics and Integrity Simon Lokodo from Kalangala to Mulago hospital for further treatment.

While on official duty in Kalangala, Lokodo suffered health complications including a stroke and a high blood pressure, cutting short his stay.

The minister of state for Health Sarah in charge of general duties Sarah Opendi has told KFM that Fr.Lokodo is out of danger and the cause of his illness is being investigated