ERA – We will not apologize for doing our duties

By Benjamin Jumbe.

The Electricity Regulatory Authority is not to apologize to anyone for doing its duties.

The body has come under increasing pressure especially from Conservationists and players in the tourism sector following its publication of an advert in the media about an application of an investor intending to construct a hydropower dam near Murchison falls in Kiryandongo and Nwoya districts.

The Authority’s spokesperson Julius Wandera says what they did was within the law and gives any aggrieved party an opportunity to present any concerns about an impending project

He says calls from members of the Association of Uganda Tour Operators for the authority to apologize are unfounded.

