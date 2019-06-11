ERA clarifies hydro power plant at Murchison Falls

By Benjamin Jumbe.

The Electricity Regulatory Authority has denied clearing any investor to construct a hydro power plant at Murchison falls

It comes amid sharp criticism from conservationists and players in the tourism sector following an advert in the media by the Authority about an application of an investor intending to construct a hydropower dam near Murchison falls in Kiryandongo and Nwoya districts.

The Authority’s spokesperson Julius Wandera has allayed fears of destruction of the falls saying the investor only applied to carry out a feasibility study of the area.

He says individuals who may feel uncomfortable with the plan have opportunity to raise their concerns within 30 days

Players in the tourism sector under the Association of Uganda tour operators including Everest Kayondo, Brian Mugume and Herbert Byaruhanga earlier gave government a 2 weeks’ ultimatum to rescind the decision.

