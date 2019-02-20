Equator monument to be pulled down

By Benjamin Jumbe.

The ministry of Tourism Wildlife and Antiquities is to temporarily remove the equator monument at Kikorongo, in Kasese district

According to the ministry’s public relations officer Patricia Nuwagaba this is to enable the rehabilitation of Katunguru-Hima road which according to the Uganda National Roads Authority had cracked down due to heavy loading.

She says the equator monument is to be pulled down today for a period of 6 months after which it will be reconstructed in a new given design including a bigger landscape with extended parking for tourists.

According to the ministry’s permanent secretary Doreen Katusiime , the new remodeled monument at Kikorongo will be the model design for all the equator monuments in the country