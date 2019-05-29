Entebbe mayor involved in nasty accident

Ivan Ssenabulya
Entebbe municipality mayor Vincent Kayanja Dipo has been rushed to Kampala hospital in critical condition following an accident Kampala-Entebbe expressway highway.
The accident occurred near Katabi trading centre.
The opposition Democratic Party secretary General Gerald Siranda says Dipo was first admitted at Entebbe Grade B hospital before being transferred.
Kayanja’s vehicle, which had four occupants, reportedly swerved off the road after a tire burst and overturned more than three times towards Kajjansi junction along the Expressway.
This is the third accident to occur on the Express way this week.