Entebbe Expressway fence stolen-UNRA

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The Uganda National Roads Authority has revealed that a fence of about 500 meters has been stolen from the newly-commissioned Kampala-Entebbe Express highway.

According to the Director Road infrastructure protection at UNRA Reubeun Tumwebaze such acts have made the authority to spend more than shs 1billion in replacement.

Tumwebaze now advises Ugandans to refrain from vandalizing road infrastructure erected along major roads warning that any victim caught shall be charged according to the law.

He meanwhile appeals to motorists using the Entebbe express to observe the speed limit which is 100Km per hour if they to avoid making accidents.