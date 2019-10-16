Enanga defends family land before Bamugemereire

By Ruth Anderah.

The police spokesperson Fred Enanga has denied using police resources to evict people from their family land located in Oreta village, Amui parish – Akokoro sub-county in Apac district.

He was this morning appearing before the commission of inquiry into land matters to defend himself on allegations that he and his father George Echonga grabbed clan land situated in Apac district.

46 year old Enanga says he was born on the disputed land in 1973 and that the land belonged to his grandfather Enos Okabo.

Enanga asked the commission chaired by Justice Catherine Bamugemereire to investigate the issue deeply and visit the disputed land to establish the facts on the ground.

Earlier last week Enanga’s grandfather Naphtali Enanga told the same commission that the police publicist evicted residents from a 4 square mile piece of land using police.

The four square mile land is now registered in the names of Auilodyang Mixed Farm belong to Echonga and his son Fred Enanga.