Emirates crew member who fell off the plane dies

BY PAUL ADUDE

The crew member who fell off a plane at Entebbe International Airport has died. Mr Francis Sekandi the PRO at Our Lady of Consolata, Kisubi Hospital confirmed the death.

While talking to Daily Monitor on phone, Mr Sekandi said they received the deceased who still remains unidentified pending official communication from the airline company.

“Yes, we received her but she was already dead. We confirmed her death and she was taken away by the CAA ambulance that brought her,” he said.

The crew member fell on Wednesday afternoon from the emergency exit door of the plane of Emirates Flight – EK 730.