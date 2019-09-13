Suspected ivory dealer remanded to Luzira prison

By Ruth Anderah

A 33 year old man who is said to have been found in possession of 28.8kg of elephant ivory valued at over 7 million shillings has been remanded to Luzira prison.

Joshua Wanbuzi a resident of Kibuli in Makindye division, Wakiso District has appeared before Buganda Road Court and pleaded not guilty to the offence of being in possession of protected species.

He has been remanded to Luzira prison until the 25th of this month as investigations into the case continue.

Prosecution states that on the 1st of September 2019 at Kibuli, the suspect was found with the said ivory valued at 7,638,428 shillings without the permission of Uganda Wild life Authority.