Electoral Commission deregisters four parties

By Nelson Wesonga

The Electoral Commission has deregistered four political parties for not adhering to the Political Parties and Organisations Act, 2005.

The four are the Farmers Party of Uganda, Uganda People’s Party, Popular People’s Democracy and National Revolutionary Organisation.

UPP’s secretary general, Reagan Bwayo and FPU official, Bombokka-Nsiko, confirmed the development, adding that the party has appealed the EC’s decision.

According to the Electoral Commission’s deputy spokesperson, Paul Bukenya, the parties had fallen short of the provisions of Section nine of Act, which provides for the declaration of assets and liabilities, among other requirements.

The declarations must be made within 60 days after the expiry of the first year after the issue to the party of a certificate of registration.

This leaves the country with 25 political parties.