Electoral commission bans processions after rallies

By Benjamin Jumbe.

The electoral commission has banned forthwith any processions after political rallies.

This is one of the measures taken to avoid a repeat of the Arua chaos in which one person was shot dead and others sustained injuries.

Now addressing journalists at the release of the program for by elections of district chairperson and other lower local government councils in Busia, commission chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama said no politician will be allowed to have a procession after any rally.

He further implores Ugandans to shun any acts of violence

The district with a total of 151,798 registered voters has 234 polling stations