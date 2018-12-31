Elected LOP will be more accountable, says former LOP

By Moses Kyeyune.

Kasese Woman Member of Parliament Winifred Kiiza has welcomed the proposal to have an elected Leader of Opposition saying it is healthy and creates political accountability.

The comments by Kiiza,a former Leader of Opposition herself, come after Kabale Municipality MP Andrew Aja Baryayanga was granted leave of parliament to present a private members’ bill on the same.

In a draft bill presented to parliament, Baryayanga wants to secure recognition for independent MPs and also have elections for all leadership positions in parliament.